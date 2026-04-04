J&K Assembly clears Bill to set up private universities; Omar Abdullah calls it ‘milestone’ for youth

BJP’s Balwant Mankotia pressed an amendment seeking 75% reservation for locals in teaching posts and 100% in non-teaching posts. It was rejected by voice vote. (File Photo)

The Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Saturday passed a Bill paving the way for private universities in the Union Territory.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Moved by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026, provides for setting up private universities in J&K and regulating their functioning, management and academic standards “for ensuring quality education and protecting the interests of students”.

“The government had taken into consideration all concerns about J&K’s higher education sector before drafting the Bill,” she said. “It will pave the way for the establishment of private universities to boost the higher education sector here and benefit numerous students who go to other states across the country.”