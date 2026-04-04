J&K Assembly clears Bill to set up private universities; Omar Abdullah calls it ‘milestone’ for youth

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Saturday passed a Bill paving the way for private universities in the Union Territory.
Moved by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026, provides for setting up private universities in J&K and regulating their functioning, management and academic standards “for ensuring quality education and protecting the interests of students”.
“The government had taken into consideration all concerns about J&K’s higher education sector before drafting the Bill,” she said. “It will pave the way for the establishment of private universities to boost the higher education sector here and benefit numerous students who go to other states across the country.”
Several legislators from the National Conference and Congress — Mir Saifullah, Tanvir Sadiq, Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah and Nizamuddin Bhat — moved amendments, which were later withdrawn after the minister assured their concerns would be addressed during rule-framing.
BJP’s Balwant Mankotia pressed an amendment seeking 75% reservation for locals in teaching posts and 100% in non-teaching posts. It was rejected by voice vote.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the Bill’s passage a milestone for J&K’s youth. Congratulating Itoo, he said the Bill “marks a significant step towards shaping a brighter future for our youth”.
“The Bill will open new avenues for quality higher education within the Union Territory, significantly reduce the need for students to move outside for studies, and attract reputed institutions to establish campuses in J&K,” he said. “The move reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening academic infrastructure, fostering innovation, and creating a vibrant ecosystem for learning and research. It marks a decisive step towards positioning Jammu and Kashmir as an emerging hub of higher education and academic excellence.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram