J&K: Army major, three jawans killed while foiling infiltration bid in Gurez

Tuesday, August 07, 2018
The security personnel foiled an infiltration bid and killed two terrorists. The encounter is ongoing.

An Army major and three soldiers were killed while foiling an infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Gurez, officials told news agency PTI on Tuesday. A group of militants attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory were intercepted by the security personnel at Govind Nallah in Gurez sector of Bandipore district. At least two militants were killed in the subsequent exchange of fire. Army reinforcements were rushed to the encounter site.

The deceased have been identified as Major K P Rane, hawaldars Jamie Singh and Vikramjeet and rifleman Mandeep. Initial reports said a group of eight was trying to infiltrate into the country. Of them, four ran back to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

