J&K: Army Major killed, three jawans injured in Anantnag encounter

An Army Major was killed while another officer and two troopers were injured in an encounter with militants in south Kashmir Monday, officials said. They said the encounter took place in the Achabal area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Major-rank officer has been killed while another officer of the same rank and two soldiers have been injured, they said. The injured have been rushed to the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar, they added.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area this morning. The search operation led to a gunfight after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, they added.