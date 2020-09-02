J&K: Army JCO killed in Pakistan ceasefire; second casualty this week

The ceasefire violation took place three days after another JCO had died in a small arms fire by Pakistan in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector.

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday. JCO Rajesh Kumar lost his life in the Keri area of the Rajouri sector, the Army said in a statement.

The ceasefire violation took place three days after another JCO had died in a small arms fire by Pakistan in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector. The Pakistani troops had targeted the forward posts in Kalsiyan, Khanger,Bhawani areas of Nowshera, injuring the JCO. He was immediately evacuated to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Sources in the Army told The Indian Express earlier that there has been spurt in incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan during the last one year.

