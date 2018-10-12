Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale
J&K: Army Jawan, porter injured in mine blast in Krishna Ghati

While the identity of the jawan could not be ascertained, porter has been identified as Nazeer Ahmed, 21, of Noona Bandi, Poonch. The police have registered a case.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: October 12, 2018 9:19:50 pm
The mine blast comes a day after an army jawan was injured in Pakistani firing from across the LoC in the same sector.

An army jawan and a porter were injured in a mine blast near the Line of Control(LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday.

Giving details, sources said that both were on the way to a forward location when one of them inadvertently stepped over a land mine. While the identity of the jawan could not be ascertained, porter has been identified as Nazeer Ahmed, 21, of Noona Bandi, Poonch. The police have registered a case.

The mine blast comes a day after an army jawan was injured in Pakistani firing from across the LoC in the same sector.

