J&K: Army Jawan, porter injured in mine blast in Krishna Ghati

An army jawan and a porter were injured in a mine blast near the Line of Control(LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Friday.

Giving details, sources said that both were on the way to a forward location when one of them inadvertently stepped over a land mine. While the identity of the jawan could not be ascertained, porter has been identified as Nazeer Ahmed, 21, of Noona Bandi, Poonch. The police have registered a case.

The mine blast comes a day after an army jawan was injured in Pakistani firing from across the LoC in the same sector.

