Thursday, August 19, 2021
J&K: Army jawan killed in encounter with militants in Rajouri

Police and security forces were conducting a search operation in Karyote Kalas area in Thanamandi after reports of suspicious movement by militants

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
August 19, 2021 1:12:22 pm
The encounter is still on, sources said.(Representational)

A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian Army was killed in an ongoing encounter in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday.

Sources said police and security forces were conducting a search operation in the Karyote Kalas area in Thanamandi after reports of suspicious movement by militants.

The search started Wednesday and when the militants hiding in the area sensed the presence of security personnel, they opened fire at them, following which, the latter retaliated.

The encounter is still on, sources said.

