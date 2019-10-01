J&K: Army Jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC

A BSF jawan was injured as Pakistani Rangers and troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the international border and Line of a Control in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night.

The injured jawan was evacuated to the hospital immediately. He was posted at Manyari post in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector along the international border. Sources said that Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing small arms in the night. BSF retaliated and the exchange of fire continued till midnight.

Meanwhile, in the morning, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Poonch district’s Shahpur and Kirin sectors. Pointing out that cross border shelling started around 7.45 am, a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand here said the Indian Army was retaliating befittingly.