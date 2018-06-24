Follow Us:
J&K: Army guns down two Lashkar militants in Kulgam, encounter underway

The gunfight between militants and a joint team of police, army, and paramilitary is underway.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2018 4:11:53 pm
kashmir, jammu kashmir, militants killed, kulgam kashmir news, J&K, army The security forces were carrying out operations to clear a national highway prior to the Amarnath Yatra, which begins June 28, when the gunfight broke out.

Security forces gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, police said on Sunday. The gunfight between militants and a joint team of police, army, and paramilitary is underway. There are also reports of a clash between protestors and security forces.

The security forces were carrying out operations to clear a national highway prior to the Amarnath Yatra, which begins June 28, when the gunfight broke out.

Internet services have been suspended in Kulgam district following the ambush.

More details awaited.

