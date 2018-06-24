J&K: Army guns down two Lashkar militants in Kulgam, encounter underway

Security forces gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, police said on Sunday. The gunfight between militants and a joint team of police, army, and paramilitary is underway. There are also reports of a clash between protestors and security forces.
The security forces were carrying out operations to clear a national highway prior to the Amarnath Yatra, which begins June 28, when the gunfight broke out.
Reportedly two terrorists killed so far.
— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 24, 2018
Internet services have been suspended in Kulgam district following the ambush.
More details awaited.
