J&K: Army guns down two Lashkar militants in Kulgam, encounter underway

The security forces were carrying out operations to clear a national highway prior to the Amarnath Yatra, which begins June 28, when the gunfight broke out. The security forces were carrying out operations to clear a national highway prior to the Amarnath Yatra, which begins June 28, when the gunfight broke out.

Security forces gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants during an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, police said on Sunday. The gunfight between militants and a joint team of police, army, and paramilitary is underway. There are also reports of a clash between protestors and security forces.

The security forces were carrying out operations to clear a national highway prior to the Amarnath Yatra, which begins June 28, when the gunfight broke out.

Reportedly two terrorists killed so far. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 24, 2018

Internet services have been suspended in Kulgam district following the ambush.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd