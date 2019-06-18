J&K: Arms, ammunition seized from militant hideout in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in a joint operation Tuesday busted a militant hideout in J&K’s Poonch district and seized huge quantity of arms and ammunition from there.

Giving details, the police said searches were launched in Gursai area of Mendhar following specific information. During searches, police and Army personnel came across the hideout inside a natural cave.

Six pistols along with an AK 47 rifle, besides 13 magazines and 90 rounds, a Chinese grenade, six Pika rounds, eatables and clothes, mobile phone along with SIM card of a Pakistani cellular operator, knife, nail cutter and Pakistani currency worth Rs 10,000 were seized. Of the seized pistols, two were of US make and remaining four were made in Pakistan.