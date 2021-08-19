J&K Apni Party worker shot dead; third militant attack on party leader in 10 days

A Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader was shot dead by suspected militants in Kulgam district on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

The deceased, identified as Ghulam Hassan Lone, was shot at by the militants in his native Devsar area. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Lone is the fourth political leader to be killed by the militants in the last 10 days.

Meanwhile, Apni Party has strongly condemned the killing of its worker. Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari termed the incident “barbaric” and conveyed deep anguish over the innocent killings of political activists. He also expressed his solidarity with the family of the deceased.

Lone’s killing evoked widespread condemnation from mainstream political parties including the PDP, the National Conference, and the People’s Conference.

“Unfortunately there seems to be no end to the spree of political killings in Kashmir. Unreservedly condemn the killing of Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said the “renewed trend” of militants targeting mainstream leaders is “very worrying”.

“Very sorry to hear about the assassination of Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar area of South Kashmir. This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat,” Abdullah tweeted.

On Tuesday, militants had killed BJP worker Javed Ahmad Dar in Kulgam area. According to BJP, Dar is the 21st party activist killed by the militants in the last two years.

On August 9, BJP sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawahira Begum, who was a ward member, were killed in Anantnag. Dar was the Kulgam district president of BJP’s Kisan Morcha.