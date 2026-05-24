‘Infection’ will be ‘mercilessly cut out’: Over 100 passports to be cancelled as J-K anti-drug drive intensifies

Jammu and Kashmir has recommended cancellation of 116 passports linked to alleged drug smugglers as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha intensifies the anti-drug crackdown, calling narcotics an ‘infection’ that will be ‘mercilessly cut out’.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has recommended cancelling of at least 116 passports of alleged drug smugglers who have been arrested in a crackdown against “narco-terror” in the union territory.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who heads law and order in J&K, has intensified the crackdown on the smuggling and distribution of drugs and has been leading an awareness campaign going district by district across the union territory.

On Saturday, Sinha led a padyatra in Shopian (south Kashmir), where official figures placed local residents’ participation at 50,000. The LG noted that “terrorist groups use proceeds from drugs to buy weapons and with those weapons the blood of ordinary Kashmiris is being spilled. Today I want to state unequivocally, whether an official or anyone in public life, if they are in any way connected to the drug network or lend it support, they will face strict legal consequences. I assure the people that if even the slightest trace of this infection has seeped into our system, it will be mercilessly cut out without hesitation.”