J&K: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Sopore

At least two militants were killed Thursday in an encounter with security forces which started at BrathKalan village of North Kashmir’s Sopore district Wednesday evening. The encounter is still underway.

On Wednesday, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in BrathKalan area following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said according to PTI. He said the militants opened fire at the security forces, leading to an encounter.

On Tuesday, four Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed in a militant attack on a police picket in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. The attack was a first by militants in the Valley after they suffered several blows in multiple encounters over the last one month in South Kashmir. Police officers said that the policemen who were killed were guarding a picket meant for the security of a few Kashmiri pandit families living in Zainapora area of Shopian. Four weapons belonging to the policemen were also taken by the militants after the attack, officials said. The four policemen were identified as Abdul Majeed, Mehraj-ud-din, Anees and Hameed-ul-lah.