J&K amends Public Safety Act, detainees can now be jailed outside state

The Jammu and Kashmir government has removed a legal provision that barred it from sending prisoners detained under the Public Safety Act to jails outside the state, sources said. While National Conference said the move would lead to further alienation in Kashmir, separatists called the amendment ‘’despotic’’.

With the amendment, the state government can now send prisoners booked under the Act to other states as well.

The decision to amend the Act was taken on July 11 by State Advisory Council (SAC) chaired by Governor N N Vohra.

When contacted over the issue, J&K Home Secretary R K Goyal said, “I am in a meeting and cannot respond.”

The amendment could cause anxiety in the Valley, especially in families whose members have been booked under the Act.

The NC said the amendment would “add to the sense of isolation”, and called for its reconsideration. “This is an unfortunate decision that NC opposes unequivocally and unambiguously,” NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said.

The Hurriyat Conference termed the amendment despotic, saying it was aimed at pressuring the people.

