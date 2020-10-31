J&K alliance team led by Omar visits Kargil, Drass

Omar Abdullah (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

A delegation from the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Friday visited Kargil to interact with people of Ladakh, which was carved out as a separate Union Territory from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance, an apex body of religious and political parties in Kargil, has put its weight behind the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a joint front of mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir formed to seek restoration of the erstwhile state’s special position before August 5, 2019.

The five-member delegation led by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting with leaders of Kargil Democratic Alliance on the agenda of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

“We told them that if you want, we would be sending our representatives to your meetings and we would definitely want that the voice of Kargil be included in our meetings,” Omar said after the meeting. “We will fight politically and we will fight legally. But what is more important is that we will fight peacefully. We have no intention to create a situation on our land that would harm it.”

The delegation also included PDP leader Ghulam Nabi Lone, PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra, National Conference provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani and Awami National Conference vice-president Muzaffar Shah.

The members also stopped at Drass to interact with people and the political leadership in the area.

Addressing a meeting in Drass, Omar said, “Earlier, when we would come to Drass, we would feel that we are in our own land, with our own people. But today when we crossed the Zojilla (Pass), it looked as if we are going to a neighbour’s place, as if we are guests.”

“Whenever a state was divided, it happened according to the wishes of the people there. Whether it was Punjab, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh or Andhra Pradesh, there was approval of people. For the first time, the decision was forced on the people. It was not the decision of our Assembly. There were no signatures of our Chief Minister. These powers were illegally taken by the Governor sahib and without asking us, our state was divided and then downgraded to a UT. We are not ready to accept that decision.”

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stopped Srinagar MP and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah from visiting Hazratbal shrine to offer Friday prayers on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, of which Farooq is the president, condemned the action and termed it an interference in religious rights.

Sajad Lone, spokesperson for the alliance, said, “This marks a new low in the curtailment of fundamental rights of people of J&K.”

