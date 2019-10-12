J&K: Mobile services to be restored in Valley from Monday noon

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal Saturday said there are no restrictions in 99 per cent of the state and all mobile services will stand restored and functional from 12 noon on Monday.

“Having reviewed the situation in J&K, a decision has now been taken to restore mobile phone facilities in the remaining areas of J&K. More specifically, all post-paid mobile phones, irrespective of the telecom service provider, will be functional from 12 noon on Monday, October 14. This is in all 10 districts of Kashmir province,” he said.

“Govt thanks the people for being cooperative and helping maintain peace,” Kansal added.

Kansal also said that there has been a gradual removal of restrictions since August 16 and by the first week of September, most restrictions were removed. “Some killings and injuries have been inflicted by terrorists to prevent traders from doing normal business,” he said.

Kansal also said, “Movement restrictions have completely been removed. The landlines have been fully restored and have been functioning for over 6 weeks. Media centres have been equipped with all facilities. Schools are gradually reopening and examinations scheduled have been announced.”

Informing that flights to J&K have also restarted, the principal secretary said, “The travel advisory to tourists was withdrawn this week. Tourists are welcome to visit the state.”