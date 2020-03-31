J&K: After youth tweets to PMO, Army rescues his stranded grandmother

The woman was diagnosed with severe coronary artery disease, hypertensive emergency and dyspepsia. The woman was diagnosed with severe coronary artery disease, hypertensive emergency and dyspepsia.

A tweet by a youth to the PMO on Tuesday saved the life of his 85-year-old grandmother, who was critically ill and alone at her home in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“Help for my grandmother who is dying in a remote village of district Rajouri. No medical facilities amid this lockdown. She lives alone…Please save her,” one Manik Sharma tweeted from border Poonch district.

“On receipt of the message, Indian Army swung into action and Army doctor was immediately sent to the village to rescue the ailing patient,” said Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

The doctor, along with Army troops equipped with all essential medical kit, reached village Dayala in Rajouri district’s Sialsui area and provided immediate medical assistance to the patient, who was diagnosed with severe coronary artery disease, hypertensive emergency and dyspepsia, for which she was treated and thereafter rushed to the Military Hospital, Rajouri, he said.

As per medical reports, the patient is out of danger and is receiving specialist care at the Military Hospital, the PRO said, adding she will soon be reunited with her family post-recovery. The woman’s family has been informed of her rescue and progress, he added.

