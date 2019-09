Two days after three Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter in Batote town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police and security forces on Monday launched a massive combing operation in the town.

This followed a complaint by one Darshna Devi that a youth in Army fatigue snatched her cellphone and fled into a field. She said in her complaint that the incident occurred about 100 m from her home. Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel launched searches.