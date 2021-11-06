J&K administration restores govt accommodation for staff moving from Kashmir to Jammu

The J&K administration has restored government accommodation for employees moving from Kashmir to Jammu, on a temporary basis, weeks after cancelling it.

The November 3 order said, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the partial modification of government order dated 29.06.2021 and restoration of government accommodation at Jammu in favour of all these government employees which were earlier allotted to them by the Estates Department on temporary basis for a period of six months or till the services of the concerned employee is required by the department, whichever is earlier, on payment of rent/license fee as prescribed under rules.”

The administration had earlier cancelled Srinagar and Jammu accommodation for employees moving every six months citing logistical costs.