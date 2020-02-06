J&K administration approves setting up of elevated light rail system

The capital cost of the project at current prices including land is estimated to be Rs 4.825 crore for Jammu and Rs 5,734 for Srinagar. The capital cost of the project at current prices including land is estimated to be Rs 4.825 crore for Jammu and Rs 5,734 for Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday approved a proposal for setting up the Elevated Light Rail System in both the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar. The proposal was made by the Housing and Urban Development Department and its approval came at a meeting of the Administrative Council chaired by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, an official release said.

The release added that an efficient urban transport system including Mass Rapid Transporation System (MRTS) is essential for inclusive and environmentally sustainable growth process.

While the Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) in Jammu will have one corridor from Bantalab to Bari Brahmana with a total length of 23 kms, in Srinagar, it will have two corridors, including one from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and second from Usmanabad to Hazuri Bagh, with a total length of 25 kms.

The capital cost of the project at current prices including land is estimated to be Rs 4.825 crore for Jammu and Rs 5,734 for Srinagar.

The administrative council has approved in principle the engagement of DMRC for handholding of MRTCs for appraisal and approval of DPRs by the Government of India and for any possible external funding, the release said.

It has also authorized the Housing and Urban Development Department to submit its DPRs of the proposals to the Central government for appraisal and funding including external funding.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2024 and the expected ridership of this light rail has been estimated to be 2 – 2.6 lakh by 2024 which is expected to increase up to 5.42 lakh by 2044 in each city, the press release said, adding that the Housing & Urban Development Department will notify the State/Government lands within 500 meters on either side of the corridor and reserve the same for development purposes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd