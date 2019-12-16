J&K administration advises students to maintain peace, nominates 6 liaison officers for assistance

Students in protest over Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengaluru. In an official release, J&K administration advised the students hailing from the UT, including those studying elsewhere in the country, to “refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony”. (Representational image) Students in protest over Citizenship Amendment Act in Bengaluru. In an official release, J&K administration advised the students hailing from the UT, including those studying elsewhere in the country, to “refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony”. (Representational image)

In the wake of the protests and violence over the Citizenship Act in various educational institutions across the country, Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday advised the students hailing from the Union Territory, including those studying elsewhere in the country, to “refrain from any such activity which can disturb peace and harmony”.

“They are also advised not to pay heed to rumours,” the government said in an official release issued on Monday night.

The UT administration also nominated six liaison officers in various states for students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir for redressal of their grievances and ease out their difficulties or distress. It asked the students to reach out to these officers in case they need any assistance.

The officers include Rimpy Ohri (9419193343), Additional Secretary Resident Commissioner’s Office, New Delhi, for Bhopal and Jaipur; Veedushi Kapoor (9888918303), Deputy Director Information, New Delhi, in NCR, Meerut and Dehradun; Dr Inderjot Singh (9419019175), Manager JK House in Chandigarh; Sanjay Pandita (9419102045), Under Secretary in Resident Commissioner’s office New Delhi in Aligarh and Pune; Vinay Keasar (9797581853), in charge Area Marketing Officer J&K in Bengaluru; and Ashwani Kumar (9469238379/9149827879), I/C Area Marketing Officer J&K HP&M in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Apart from them, Talat Parvez (0191-2542880/9419400065), Secretary Higher Education, and Mohammad Yaseen (9469077609), Director Colleges J&K can also be contacted for help, the release said. The liaison officers are in constant touch with the local administration/college administration and the state governments to reach out to the students of J&K, it added.

