J&K admin starts winding up state panels

A week before the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the administration on Wednesday ordered the winding up of the various state commissions.

The general administration department on Wednesday issued orders sanctioning the winding-up of the State Human Rights Commission, the State Information Commission, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, the State Commission for Protection of Women & Child Rights, the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities and the State Accountability Commission. These commissions will cease to operate with effect from October 31, the day the state’s bifurcation comes into effect.

The order said the Chairpersons/President and Members of Commissions shall cease to hold office from the said date, adding that all the staff posted in these Commissions, drawn from various departments, shall report to the administrative departments concerned from October 30, 2019.

The government has also said that the vehicles allotted to or purchased for these Commissions are to be handed over to the State Motor Garages Department while the buildings housing these commissions would be handed over to the Estates department.