J&K admin plans to open 200 liquor shops, religious leaders in Valley object

While liquor is sold freely in Jammu province, there are very few shops and bars in the Valley. (Representational Image) While liquor is sold freely in Jammu province, there are very few shops and bars in the Valley. (Representational Image)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration plans to open about 200 liquor shops in Jammu and Kashmir, 67 of which will be in the Valley. The move has drawn opposition from religious leaders in the Valley.

In a letter to J&K’s Financial Commissioner, Excise Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan sought approval to start the process. The letter suggests the opening of 183 liquor vends in the Union territory — 116 in Jammu and 67 in the Valley.

While liquor is sold freely in Jammu province, there are very few shops and bars in the Valley.

The new proposal to open liquor stores across Kashmir has met with objections in the Valley as Islam prohibits the consumption of liquor.

“This is an attack on our culture and we will oppose it,” Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam told The Indian Express. “We will call (a meeting of) all religious leaders and discuss the strategy on how to stop it. As of now, I can’t say how we will go about it but it will be opposed with our full might.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd