J&K admin launches phase 3 of ‘Back to Village’ public outreach initiative

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday initiated the third phase of the public outreach scheme Back to the Village (B2V3), with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha terming the commencement the “perfect way to honour the Father of the Nation on his birthday”.

Following the Gandhian ideas of gram swaraj and panchayati raj system, the J&K administration is making “untiring efforts” to reach out to people and include all stakeholders in the process of decision-making and public policy formulation to bring “a positive social and political change”, Sinha said. “This practice is the first such attempt at a concentrated and determined developmental push. The endeavour involves the visit of over 4,000 gazetted officers of J&K to each and every panchayat so that they can be well-versed with local issues and developmental needs,” he said.

Sinha said the programme is also seen as an effort to strengthen newly constituted panchayats, and aims at ensuring that beneficiary-oriented schemes reach the last person in the queue.

J&K administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal told The Indian Express, “One of the innovations of this year’s outreach was the organisation of a jan-abhiyan that preceded the third phase. This involved a block or sub-divisional ‘divas’ on Wednesdays. In addition, DCs and SPs heard public grievances every day at a pre-determined time.”

In the first two phases of the initiative, 4,129 projects were completed at a cost of Rs 110 crore, while 1,607 projects valued at Rs 65 crore are in progress, as per a pre-third phase review.

