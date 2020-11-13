J&K admin extends ban on high-speed internet in UT

The order shall remain in force till November 26, said an order issued by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday extended the ban on high speed internet data across the UT except Ganderbal and Udhampur districts.

The order shall remain in force till November 26, said an order issued by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra.

Pointing out that elections to 280 District Development Councils Constituencies and by-elections to more than 13,400 vacancies in panchayati raj institutions/urban local bodies across J&K are witnessing “high level of interest’’ among people, the order read that “in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State and for maintaining public order’’, the “high speed mobile data services in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur shall continue to be made available, while in rest of the districts the internet speed be restricted to 2G only’’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.