J&K admin ends tenure of Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh

The Jammu and Kashmir administration under Lt Governor G C Murmu has issued a notification ending the tenure of senior BJP leader and Assembly Speaker Dr Nirmal Singh.

“Dr Nirmal Singh shall be deemed to have ceased to hold the office of Speaker of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from October 31, 2019,’’ read a notification issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on Saturday.

The notification came after Singh continued to function as Speaker even after Jammu and Kashmir’s Assembly ceased to exist on October 31.

On November 13, he met Lt Governor Murmu at Raj Bhawan in his capacity as Speaker and discussed with him various issues relating to public welfare and development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said Singh was categorically told that the office he was holding will cease to exist in the new dispensation days before the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir came into existence, but he paid no heed. Singh refused to comment, saying he does not want to be dragged into a controversy.

Asked how Singh was allowed to function as Speaker for over a fortnight after the new dispensation took over, sources said the Law Department had to seek legal opinion from the Advocate General and after it came, the file was moved to the office of Lt Governor for approval. The notification was issued after Law Department received the approval.