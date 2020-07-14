J&K admin bars assembly at ‘martyrs’ cemetery’

On Monday morning, the police blocked roads leading to the cemetery in old Srinagar to restrict movement, a move that invited criticism from mainstream political parties. (File) On Monday morning, the police blocked roads leading to the cemetery in old Srinagar to restrict movement, a move that invited criticism from mainstream political parties. (File)

The Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir did not allow any political or civilian visitor to the ‘Martyr’s Cemetery’ on Monday to commemorate 22 protesters who were killed in 1931 during an agitation against the then Dogra rulers. This is the first time since 1948 that no visitors were allowed in the cemetery to mark the event.

Following abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and splitting the erstwhile state into two UTs, the J&K administration has cancelled the official holiday and functions earlier held on July 13.

On Monday morning, the police blocked roads leading to the cemetery in old Srinagar to restrict movement, a move that invited criticism from mainstream political parties.

