J&K admin announces aid for those hit by pandemic

To help families that have lost their loved ones to the pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday announced measures including a pension for senior citizens and scholarships for children.

The government said it has decided to reach out to every such family adding that they will be provided with financial assistance for self-employment.

“Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided special pension for life. Children who have lost their parents… will be provided with special scholarship…,” the LG’s office tweeted.

“Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely due to Covid-19… the Government has decided to reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self-employment by the Jammu & Kashmir Bank,” Sinha said. He said the administration has decided to provide Rs 1,000 per month to registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months.

He said that the government is also adopting other mitigation strategies and all officers concerned have been directed to ensure the supply of ration to all ration card holders on priority.

Installments of social welfare schemes and other welfare schemes will be released immediately. Old-age Homes, Orphanages will be extended all the support from the government including rations etc, the L-G said.