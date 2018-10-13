J&K: Activist Talib Hussain granted bail in rape case

Talib Hussain on the right. (Source: Twitter/Talib Hussain) Talib Hussain on the right. (Source: Twitter/Talib Hussain)

More than two months after he was arrested on rape charges, activist Talib Hussain, who led a campaign seeking justice for an eight-year-old girl who was gang raped and murdered in Kathua district in January, was granted interim bail by a Samba court Friday. Hussain was arrested from Kashmir’s Tral area on July 31, less than two hours after a relative of his estranged wife had accused him of rape. In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was raped by the activist a month-and-a-half ago in Chadwa forest.

Earlier, Hussain’s wife had filed a complaint on charges of domestic violence and attempt to murder against him. However, a high court bench in Srinagar had stayed proceedings in the FIR.

According to official sources, a police team from Samba had visited Tral police station on July 31 and sought assistance to apprehend Hussain in connection with the FIR on domestic violence charges. The police team at that time did not possess a copy of the FIR on rape charges against the activist, they said. The sources said the Samba police deposited a copy of the FIR charging Hussain of domestic violence, though it had already been stayed by the HC.

Samba District and Sessions court granted the bail subject to furnishing a surety bond and personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each.

