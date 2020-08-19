J&K: ACB files chargesheet against hotelier, 4 revenue officials

Salaria is the Director of Simm Samm Hotels Private Limited and The White Hotel in Katra. (File)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Tuesday filed a chargesheet against six people, including hotelier Swarn Singh Salaria and four revenue officials, for causing a loss of Rs 9.55 crore to the state exchequer by preparing a misleading revenue extract of land measuring 52 kanals 18 marlas in Katra area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district.

The chargesheet was filed in a case lodged in 2011 by then State Vigilance Organisation against then Reasi tehsildar Kunal Sharma, Katra Naib Tehsildar Rattan Singh, Girdawar Hukum Chand, Patwari Om Parkash, and one Harbans Singh. The revenue officials have been charged with abusing their official position and preparing a misleading revenue extract of land in Kundorian village under Katra Development Authority in favour of Salaria and Harbans Singh to help them avoid stamp duty to the tune of Rs 9.55 crore.

Salaria is the Director of Simm Samm Hotels Private Limited and The White Hotel in Katra.

Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Udhampur, will hear the matter on September 19.

