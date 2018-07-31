J&K: 87 local youths joined militancy this year

Army men walk after a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces in Shopian, south of Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Army men walk after a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces in Shopian, south of Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

As many as 87 local youths have joined militancy in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said on Tuesday. He said after imposition of Governor’s rule in the state on June 20, 12 youths were reported to have disappeared and later joined militancy. “Eighty-seven youths have joined militancy in 2018 (till July 20) in the four districts of South Kashmir – Anantnag (14), Pulwama (35), Shopian (23), Kulgam (15),” he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The union minister of state for home said the government regularly reviews the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In order to prevent activities of militants, numerous steps have been taken, including strengthening of the operational grid with enhanced human intelligence and use of technical intelligence grid, Ahir said.

“The government has also continuously encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from militancy,” he said. In 2018, till July 22, 110 terrorists were killed by security forces, while 18 civilians died in militancy-related violence in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said. In 2017, 213 terrorists were killed and 40 civilians died in terror incidents, he said.

