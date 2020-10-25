J&K: 7 arrested for cross-border smuggling of arms, drugs

The team seized 61 packets of heroin, one packet of opium, two pistols, three magazines and 100 live cartridges.

Seven people, including a resident of Punjab, were arrested Saturday by the J&K Police who claimed to have unearthed an inter-state gang involved in the smuggling of narcotics and weapons from Pakistan.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said a case was filed at Arnia police station after a joint patrol team of J&K Police and BSF, on the intervening night of September 19 and 20, foiled a smuggling bid at Bullay Chak near BSF’s Budhwar post along the international border in Arnia sector of Jammu.

The team seized 61 packets of heroin, one packet of opium, two pistols, three magazines and 100 live cartridges.

Police have identified the accused as Jash Raj Singh, Subash Chander, Sham Lal, Gurbaksh Singh, Bishan Dass, and Ajit Kumar—all of whom hail from Jammu—and Guru Partap Singh who is a resident of Punjab.

