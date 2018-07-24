J&K: 65-year-old man attacked for transporting buffalo

The police have arrested three people from a family — Parbhat Singh, Sanjeet Singh and Dharam Singh — and SPO Jeevan Singh for attacking Abdul Hamid Sheikh of Neel Bhattu. The police have arrested three people from a family — Parbhat Singh, Sanjeet Singh and Dharam Singh — and SPO Jeevan Singh for attacking Abdul Hamid Sheikh of Neel Bhattu.

The Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested four people, including a Special Police Officer (SPO), for allegedly attacking a 65-year-old man in the state’s Ramban district while he was transporting a buffalo. A fifth accused in the case is absconding, the police said.

The incident triggered tension in the hilly district as rumour-mongers attributed the attack to cow vigilantes. The rumours were fuelled by a recent attack on a truck in Ramban. The truck, carrying some bovine animals, had been torched by some men.

The police have arrested three people from a family — Parbhat Singh, Sanjeet Singh and Dharam Singh — and SPO Jeevan Singh for attacking Abdul Hamid Sheikh of Neel Bhattu.

Ramban SSP Mohan Lal claimed that attack was the fallout of a tiff between Abdul Hamid and Parbhat Singh’s family. “Neither the victim was carrying a cow, nor was there any mob, which could be described as cow vigilantes,” he said.

Sources said, the victim was taking home a buffalo, which he had purchased from a local villager. When the accused came to know that Sheikh was carrying cash with him, they tried to snatch it from him. In a police complaint, Sheikh has accused the men of snatching Rs 60,000 from him.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

