J&K: 6 CRPF men injured in grenade attack

Suspected militants on Saturday evening hurled a grenade on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team deployed at a checkpoint outside a hospital in Srinagar, injuring six personnel.

Unidentified militants lobbed a grenade in Karan Nagar area in Srinagar “followed by firing which was promptly retaliated by security forces around 18.50 hours”, a CRPF spokesperson said on Saturday evening. The spokesperson said that six personnel of 144 battalion received injuries and were taken to hospital.

CRPF IG Ravideep Singh Sahi told The Sunday Express that militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF deployment outside Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital. He said the militants fled after the attack and a few under-construction buildings near the hospital premises were searched to nab them.

“We have cordoned off the area and also conducted some searches in the under-construction buildings near SMHS hospital. Nothing has been found (during the searches so far),” Sahi said, adding all the injured are stable and out of danger.

Local residents in Karan Nagar area told The Sunday Express that they heard gunshots in the evening, triggering panic.

All senior security officers reached the spot and security forces cordoned off the area to launch a manhunt.

On October 12, seven civilians were injured after a grenade was hurled at Srinagar’s Hari Singh High Street area. Fourteen people, including a local journalist and a traffic policeman, were injured in another grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on October 5.

On September 28, a CRPF spokesperson had said that a grenade was lobbed on personnel of the CRPF’s 49 battalion in Nawakadal area of Srinagar city. No one was injured.