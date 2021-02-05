Restoration of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir: A timeline

Journalists in Srinagar with laptops and placards demanding the restoration of Internet services. (Photo: Reuters/ File)

After 18 months of shutdown of high-speed internet in Jammu and Kashmir, Principal Secretary of Power and Information Rohit Kansal Friday said that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire Union Territory. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K.”

The internet, mobile and telephone connections were snapped in J&K when the Centre abrogated the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The UT administration had then restored 2G and then 4G internet services in some districts in a staggered way. Here is a timeline.

August 4, 2019: All internet services snapped, a day before abrogating the special status the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir and dividing the same into two ITs –– J&K and Ladakh.

August 18, 2019: Administration allowed use of landlines

October 14, 2019: UT administration restored postpaid mobile services on October 14.

January 15, 2020: Broadband services for essential purposes were restored

January 24, 2020: 2G internet access to whitelisted sites was allowed post-January 24. Still, 4G internet was banned all across the state.

April 3, 2020: Ban on high-speed internet extended in J&K till April 15 citing attempts by anti-national elements to spread false news for disturbing public order. The ban was extended multiple times after that.

April 9, 2020: SC asks Centre, J&K to reply on plea for restoration of 4G services amid nationwide Covid lockdown

July 16, 2020: Panel formed to examine need for restrictions, Govt tells SC

July 26, 2020: 4G won’t be a problem, J&K to Home Ministry

August 16, 2020: Ahead of the UT district polls in November, UT administration restored high-speed internet data on postpaid mobile phones in Ganderbal in Kashmir region and Udhampur in Jammu region

September 8, 2020: Govt refuses to extend 4G internet beyond Ganderbal, Udhampur

February 5, 2021: Administration says 4G internet being restored in entire UT