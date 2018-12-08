J&K: 23-year-old man with ISI links arrested

A 23-year-old man allegedly having links with Pakistan’s ISI has been arrested, Jammu and Kashmir police said Friday. Police said Sehran Sheikh alias Abu Zubair, a resident of Kishtwar’s Malipeth area, gathered information on establishments of state police and armed forces and deployment of the Army to facilitate terror outfits in carrying out attacks within Kishtwar district.

Videos of paramilitary forces’ establishment sent by Sehran to some Pakistani numbers have been recovered, police said, adding that the accused had been using Facebook and WhatsApp and making international calls, for sending information across the border.

His mobile phone will be sent to Central Forensic Laboratory for retrieving data, they said. With his arrest, police claimed to have foiled a major terror attack.

Sources said Sehran had also visited the Valley and established contacts there. He reportedly came in touch with Pakistan’s ISI and terrorist commanders across the border through some of his contacts in the Valley. Early this year, Sehran allegedly attacked Kishtwar SHO Sameer Jeelani with a sharp weapon. The officer escaped unhurt, sources said, adding that no case was lodged on the instructions of a senior officer.