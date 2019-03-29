J&K: 2 youths charged for ‘communally sensitive’ Facebook post on Lok Sabha elections

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday registered a case against two youths for allegedly posting separate “communally sensitive’’ posts on Facebook in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Rajouri district in connection to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

Police identified the youths as a local dairy owner Tariq and an unemployed engineer Ashfaq Khatana. Both are in their mid-20s, the police said, adding that searches were on to arrest them.

Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas said that in both the posts, accused had made communally sensitive remarks while asking voters to cast their vote in Jammu parliamentary constituency on April 11. The words used in the posts were highly objectionable and had the potential to create communal disturbances, he said, adding that a case under provisions of Ranbir Penal Code and IT Act has been registered.