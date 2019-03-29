Toggle Menu
J&K: 2 youths charged for ‘communally sensitive’ Facebook post on Lok Sabha electionshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jk-2-youths-charged-for-communally-sensitive-facebook-post-on-lok-sabha-elections-5648628/

J&K: 2 youths charged for ‘communally sensitive’ Facebook post on Lok Sabha elections

Police identified the youths as a local dairy owner Tariq and an unemployed engineer Ashfaq Khatana. Both are in their mid-20s, the police said, adding that searches were on to arrest them.

facebook, christchurch terror attack, new zealand white nationalism, facebook hate speech, American pride, Basque separatism, jacinda ardern 
The words used in the posts were highly objectionable and had the potential to create communal disturbances. (Bloomberg)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday registered a case against two youths for allegedly posting separate “communally sensitive’’ posts on Facebook in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Rajouri district in connection to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Police identified the youths as a local dairy owner Tariq and an unemployed engineer Ashfaq Khatana. Both are in their mid-20s, the police said, adding that searches were on to arrest them.

Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas said that in both the posts, accused had made communally sensitive remarks while asking voters to cast their vote in Jammu parliamentary constituency on April 11. The words used in the posts were highly objectionable and had the potential to create communal disturbances, he said, adding that a case under provisions of Ranbir Penal Code and IT Act has been registered.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Saradha chit fund: SC seeks reply from Vodafone, Airtel on CBI's plea alleging non-cooperation
2 'Constitutional anarchy' in Bengal: Centre to SC while citing row with Mamata's kin
3 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court grants 2 more months to SIT to complete its probe