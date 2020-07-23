J&K: 113 elected local body representatives get security

This comes two weeks after BJP leader Wasim Bari and two relatives were killed in Bandipore. Bari, 27, was a member of the BJP’s state executive committee. (File) This comes two weeks after BJP leader Wasim Bari and two relatives were killed in Bandipore. Bari, 27, was a member of the BJP’s state executive committee. (File)

At least 113 elected representatives from urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions in the Valley are being provided security by the J&K administration.

Apart from them, 16 officebearers of the newly-created J&K Apni Party and three BJP officebearers have been designated protectees as well.

These individuals have been designated X2 protectees and will be given two PSOs each.

This comes two weeks after BJP leader Wasim Bari and two relatives were killed in Bandipore. Bari, 27, was a member of the BJP’s state executive committee.

The list of 113 elected representatives includes 56 from the BJP and at least 19 Congress officials “in view of threat perception report received from ADG CID”. Elected representatives of PDP, NC, People;s Conference and some independents are also on the list.

Meanwhile nine other political protectees of the BJP have been upgraded to Y category.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.