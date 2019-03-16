Toggle Menu
J&K: 11 dead as car falls into deep gorge in Ramban

The SUV, carrying 15 passengers from Chaderkote to Rajgarh, rolled down into the over 500-feet-deep gorge when its driver lost control at Kunda nallah near Baglihar power house at 10.30 am, an official said.

An official said the locals along with the police immediately launched a rescue operation and pulled out bodies and injured from the scene. (ANI)

A child and two women were among 11 people killed and four others injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday.

Police said that a TATA Sumo was on its way from Chanderkot to Rajgarh when it fell into Kunda nullah flowing in a deep gorge. Five people died on the spot while others succumbed to injuries on their way to hospital.

Police and locals launched rescue operation and brought the dead and injured on the road from inside the gorge. Police have registered a case in the matter.

