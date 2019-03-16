J&K: 11 dead as car falls into deep gorge in Ramban

A child and two women were among 11 people killed and four others injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Saturday.

Advertising

Police said that a TATA Sumo was on its way from Chanderkot to Rajgarh when it fell into Kunda nullah flowing in a deep gorge. Five people died on the spot while others succumbed to injuries on their way to hospital.

Police and locals launched rescue operation and brought the dead and injured on the road from inside the gorge. Police have registered a case in the matter.