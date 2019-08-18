Toggle Menu
J&K: 10-year-old injured in Pakistan firing along LoC

According to sources, the girl got injured Saturday night in the Mankote area of Poonch district. She was immediately taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, ceasefire was also violated by the Pakistani troops in the adjoining Rajouri district’s Kalal and Keri Battal areas of Nowshera sector on Sunday evening.

A 10-year-old girl was injured after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing of small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Sources said that the Pakistani troops were targeting civilian areas. No damage or casualty has been reported.

