J&J’s single-dose Covid vaccine gets approval for emergency use in India

Johnson & Johnson’s single dose coronavirus vaccine on Saturday was granted Emergency Use Authorisation, making it the fourth vaccine to be approved by the Indian government.

So far, India has been administering Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the Russian Sputnik V vaccines. The Moderna vaccine had earlier received EUA, but will not be available in India till next year.

“India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

A recent trial conducted in South Africa found that the J&J vaccine offered protection against severe disease and death. The single dose shot offered 91 per cent to 96.2 per cent protection against death, while offering 67 per cent protection against hospitalisation when the Beta coronavirus variant dominates and about 71 per cent protection against hospitalisation when the Delta variant dominates, Reuters reported.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that the country had administered over 50 crore vaccines so far. The ministry said 22,93,781 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years were administered the first dose, while 4,32,281 received the second dose of the vaccine on Friday. Cumulatively, 17,23,20,394 people in the said age group have received the first dose and 1,12,56,317 have received the second dose of the vaccine across all states and Union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.