JJP will contest 20 seats in Delhi, says Chautala

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will contest the Delhi Assembly polls on “at least 20 seats”.

The decision was taken at the party’s working committee meeting Saturday in the capital. However, it is yet to be decided if the party will contest alone or in alliance with the BJP.

The BJP had last year entered into a post-poll alliance with JJP in Haryana, when the former fell short of majority by six seats and JJP won 10 seats in the 90-member House.

“We have decided to contest on 20 seats in Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls. Party founder and senior leader Ajay Chautala will take the final call on whether the party will go solo or in alliance with BJP,” JJP’s senior leader Dr K C Bangar said.

Dushyant’s younger brother and party’s youth wing head Digvijay Chautala said, “Five committees have been constituted to formulate further strategy… JJP will campaign in Delhi with Dushyant Chautala as its leader.”

