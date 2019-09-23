JJP promises 75% quota in jobs for Haryana residents

From 75 per cent reservation for Haryana residents in government as well as private jobs, 10 grace marks in government recruitment examinations through Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission for students coming from village backgrounds, a government job in each household of the state and free treatment for poor suffering from life-threatening diseases were some of the poll-promises announced by JJP’s leader Dushyant Chautala on Sunday.

Dushyant addressed a rally in Rohtak, marking the 106th birth anniversary of his great grandfather Devi Lal. From the stage, he lashed out at both Congress and BJP. While he accused BJP of unemployment and deteriorating law and order situation in the state, he claimed how Congress infighting shall further intensify once the ticket distribution begins.

Wooing the electorate, Dushyant announced that if voted to power, his party will give Rs 5100 old age pension to the elderly at their doorstep and they will not have to go to the banks to withdraw their pension money.

Quoting the example of ongoing clerk recruitment examination in Haryana, Dushyant said that government’s decision of providing examination centres out of candidates’ home districts had caused immense inconvenience to the youth. “Once we are elected to power, we will ensure that a candidate will take the examination within his home district only and will not have to travel to far flung areas of the state to appear in any government-job examination,” Dushyant said adding that the candidates will only have to pay a fee of Rs 100 and nothing else for taking up a government job-examination.

He also announced that although Congress government had been promising to remove liquor vends from villages, but it was not done till date. “I can assure you that I will move to fulfill this promise and take the liquor vends out of our villages”, he said.

He also appealed to the employees organisations of the state to field any candidate in Karnal against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and said that “JJP will fully support any candidate who the employee organisations will choose to contest against Chief Minister in his constituency, Karnal”.

From the stage, Dushyant also announced that he will increase the monthly wages of Sarpanches to Rs 8,000, and Rs 3,000 will be given to a Panchayat member, Rs 10,000 to Zila Parishad members and Rs 4,000 to Block Samiti members.

He added that, if voted to power, he will also introduce free-bus travel facility for Sarpanches and Block Samiti members whenever they require to travel for raising grievances of people of their respective villages and blocks.