‘JJP has associated with sentiments of people in short span of time,’ says Chautala

Former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala speaks to Sukhbir Siwach about his Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP’s) chances in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, and bats for reservation of jobs for the youth of the state.

How is your poll campaign going on?

I got an opportunity to visit 20 Assembly constituencies during poll campaign till now. In all these 20 constituencies, we are in a direct or triangular contest. It shows that the JJP has succeeded in associating itself with the sentiments of the people within a short span of time. JJP will be a key political player in 2019.

Senior BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh terms you as an outsider.

I have already spent seven nights in the villages of this constituency. Birender Singh can’t sleep outside his native village Doomarkhan. Had I been an outsider, how could have I enjoyed so much love here? I am a resident of Haryana and associated with the emotions of public in all 90 constituencies.

Your uncle and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has referred to the JJP as a “baccha party” (party of kids).

After its formation on December 9, 2018, this party will now contest 90 seats, while the 21-year-old party (INLD) could field candidates for only 83 seats. It could not even find a candidate to contest against the Chief Minister (Manohar Lal Khattar, from the Karnal seat).

Your opponents term the split in the INLD a family dispute.

Do you think there is a property dispute between us? This is a matter of difference in ideologies.

What are biggest issues of the election?

Unemployment, law-and-order, crisis in the farming sector and the economy of the state are the main issues of this poll. In private as well government jobs of the state, there should be 75 per cent reservation for youths of Haryana.