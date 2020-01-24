JJP gives MLA Gautam 15 days to explain remarks against Dushyant

Dushyant Chautala Dushyant Chautala

Almost a month after JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam took on senior leader and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala for keeping ten portfolios of the JJP quota with him, the party Thursday sought an explanation from the veteran politician.

JJP Secretary General K C Bangar has asked Gautam to submit his reply within 15 days for passing “negative comments” regarding the party leadership. When contacted by The Indian Express, Gautam said he is not aware about any such move. “I will see whenever it (letter) comes to me,” he added.

Upset with the denial of a Cabinet berth in the BJP-JJP alliance government, Gautam had stated, “He (Dushyant) is keeping all the portfolios including industry, excise and taxation, PWD (B&R), revenue and food and supply. There is no limit to their greed. What can we do? He did not share power with anybody else. He made me MLA, but we have made him the Deputy Chief Minister.”

Initially, the party had preferred to keep it a low profile affair with Dushyant repeatedly stating, “Gautam ji is our elder, we will persuade him.” Dushyant had also stated the senior party leaders would speak to him to look into his grievances. Meanwhile, video clips showing Gautam being critical of Dushyant Chautala kept emerging in the social media.

“The party can’t allow it for long,” a senior JJP leader told The Indian Express. With these sentiments, the JJP Thursday sought clarification from the veteran politician asking him to explain why did he express “negative and baseless views” through the media. The party leadership claim that most of Gautam’s statements critical to the leadership are baseless and are not in the interest of the party. “His recent statements are not in the favour of the party,” said a JJP leader privy to the matter. However, the JJP has not hinted at taking stern action against Gautam immediately. “The party will take next action only after receiving his reply,” said sources in the JJP.

Last month, Gautam, who had defeated former state Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu, had announced his resignation from the post of JJP’s national vice president. Then Gautam had told The Indian Express that he is not going to resign from the party. Next day, Dushyant had stated that the state party chief was authorised to take action if any loss was caused to the party by his grievances (actions). The other minister from the JJP quota is Anoop Dhanak, a two-time MLA, who is looking after a low profile ministry Archaeology and Museums (independent charge) and Labour and Employment (attached with the deputy CM) as Minister of State.

