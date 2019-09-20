JJP chief Dushyant to contest from Uchana Kalan, says mother

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala will contest the upcoming Haryana assembly polls from Uchana Kalan in state’s Jind district, his mother Thursday said.

Naina Chautala, a former Indian National Lok Dal MLA, addressing a gathering of villagers in Uchana Kalan announced that her son, who is also a former MP from Hisar, will contest the election from the constituency.

The Vidhan Sabha polls in Haryana are due in October.

The JJP, which has already announced candidates for seven seats, however, is yet to officially officially declare Dushyant as its nominee from Uchana Kalan.

The JJP was founded by Dushyant and Naina’s husband Ajay Chautala after a split in the INLD following a long feud in the Chautala clan. Ajay and his father, former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, are serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted in a teacher’s recruitment scam.

Within the ruling BJP also, there are talks of fielding former Union Minister Birender Singh from Uchana Kalan constituency.

Traditionally, Uchana Kalan seat had remained in contest between families of Birender Singh and Om Prakash Chautala. Birender had won from Uchana Kalan five times since 1977 and his wife Prem Lata is the incumbent MLA from there. In 2014 Assembly polls, Prem Lata had defeated Dushyant in Uchana Kalan.