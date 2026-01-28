JJM funds to states only after 15-day constant supply of water: Govt

Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ said the focus must now firmly shift from infrastructure creation to sustained operation and maintenance under JJM.

STATES WOULD receive funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) only after signing of separate MoUs, with each scheme mapped through a unique Scheme ID and future releases linked to the demonstration of 15 days of continuous water supply, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said on Tuesday.

Addressing a minister-level Policy Dialogue on Sustainable Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of Rural Drinking Water Services under JJM, Patil spoke about strengthening implementation discipline and financial prudence in the next phase of the mission.

“He [Patil] stated that following the signing of MoUs, states would receive fund releases, with each scheme mapped thro­ugh a unique Scheme ID and future releases linked to the demonstration of 15 days of conti­n­uous water supply,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. “He [Patil] directed states to re-examine and rationalise oversized DPRs, noting that only schemes sanctioned on or before 31 March, 2024 would be considered,” it said.