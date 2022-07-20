scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Taking cognizance of complaints of irregularities in transfers in the PWD, Chief Minister Adityanath had ordered a probe on July 12. The probe report was submitted on July 16. “Based on the recommendation of the probe report, action was taken,” the government spokesperson said.

Written by Asad Rehman | Lucknow |
Updated: July 20, 2022 4:10:18 am
Jitin Prasada did not respond to phone calls and text messages from The Indian Express for comment. (File Photo)

Thirteen months after he quit the Congress and joined the BJP to become a member of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet weeks later, PWD Minister Jitin Prasada now has his back to the wall.

On Tuesday, a day after Anil Kumar Pandey, Prasada’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), was removed over allegations of transfers in PWD in exchange for money, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended five officials including the PWD head of department for their alleged involvement in the matter.

A government spokesperson said action has been taken against Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and HOD Manoj Kumar Gupta, Chief Engineer Rakesh Kumar Saxena, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative Officer Pankaj Dixit and Head Clerk Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia.

Also Read |Jitin Prasada Interview: ‘Plan afoot to transform road monitoring with digitisation’

“It was found that they wereminvolved in irregularities and hence, they have been suspended,” an official said, adding that there could be further action in the matter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi

Prasada did not respond to phone calls and text messages from The Indian Express for comment. OSD Pandey, who was removed Monday, had served with Prasada in Delhi when he was a minister in the UPA government.

Taking cognizance of complaints of irregularities in transfers in the PWD, Chief Minister Adityanath had ordered a probe on July 12. The probe report was submitted on July 16. “Based on the recommendation of the probe report, action was taken,” the government spokesperson said.

The probe committee comprised UP Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh and another senior officer, Devesh Chaturvedi. Action against Pandey was taken after the Chief Minister met the officials who investigated the matter.

The government spokesperson said action against the officials was part of the UP government’s policy of “zero tolerance towards corruption”.

The state government, in its order Monday, stated that complaints were received against Pandey. “He is relieved of his duties and is going to be sent back to the Central government… a vigilance probe and disciplinary action is recommended against him,” it stated.

An official said, “The matter is related to the transfer of engineers in the PWD. More than 150 transfers have been made, and changes of engineers’ divisions have been done in the last one month. These transfers seem to be arbitrary and some engineers were kept on the same post longer than the rules allow. Some engineers have also been granted postings in more than one division.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement