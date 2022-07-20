Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Updated: July 20, 2022 4:10:18 am
Thirteen months after he quit the Congress and joined the BJP to become a member of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet weeks later, PWD Minister Jitin Prasada now has his back to the wall.
On Tuesday, a day after Anil Kumar Pandey, Prasada’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), was removed over allegations of transfers in PWD in exchange for money, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended five officials including the PWD head of department for their alleged involvement in the matter.
A government spokesperson said action has been taken against Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and HOD Manoj Kumar Gupta, Chief Engineer Rakesh Kumar Saxena, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative Officer Pankaj Dixit and Head Clerk Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia.
“It was found that they wereminvolved in irregularities and hence, they have been suspended,” an official said, adding that there could be further action in the matter.
Subscriber Only Stories
Prasada did not respond to phone calls and text messages from The Indian Express for comment. OSD Pandey, who was removed Monday, had served with Prasada in Delhi when he was a minister in the UPA government.
Taking cognizance of complaints of irregularities in transfers in the PWD, Chief Minister Adityanath had ordered a probe on July 12. The probe report was submitted on July 16. “Based on the recommendation of the probe report, action was taken,” the government spokesperson said.
The probe committee comprised UP Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh and another senior officer, Devesh Chaturvedi. Action against Pandey was taken after the Chief Minister met the officials who investigated the matter.
The government spokesperson said action against the officials was part of the UP government’s policy of “zero tolerance towards corruption”.
The state government, in its order Monday, stated that complaints were received against Pandey. “He is relieved of his duties and is going to be sent back to the Central government… a vigilance probe and disciplinary action is recommended against him,” it stated.
An official said, “The matter is related to the transfer of engineers in the PWD. More than 150 transfers have been made, and changes of engineers’ divisions have been done in the last one month. These transfers seem to be arbitrary and some engineers were kept on the same post longer than the rules allow. Some engineers have also been granted postings in more than one division.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
For development blueprint, UP govt to hire researchers in 100 blocks
TMC’s MARTYRS’ DAY rally: Traffic curbs in place from today, schools plan to stay shut tomorrow
6 more arrested for Ludhiana teen’s murder
Khalistan poster outside Patiala temple: 2 with SFJ link arrested
Delhi Confidential: Protest Camaraderie
Kalimpong school band performs at Swiss fest, makes history
Post backlash, legal challenge, Mann govt mum on Chadha job notification
Cotton sowing acreage high, but paddy low in Gujarat this season
‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key catalyst’
GTU to offer 4 engg courses in Gujarati medium
Principal transferred over ‘sexually harassing’ student booked in Surat
Arvind Kejriwal to announce first ‘guarantee scheme’ of AAP in Surat tomorrow