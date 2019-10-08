Jitin Prasada calls for lifting of freeze on number of Lok Sabha seats

After recently demanding that a law be enacted to check population growth, Congress leader Jitin Prasada Monday called for lifting of the freeze on the total number and state-wise distribution of seats in the Lok Sabha, saying it is the “need of the hour” as demographics have remarkably changed since 1971.

The Congress leader argued that such a move will be “fully justified” even if it means that some of the North Indian states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, “gain in terms of number of seats and political relevance” and some of the states may lose seats.

Asked about fears that some of the states, particularly those in South India that were successful in implementing population control measures, could lose their share of Lok Sabha seats, he said, “so be it…may be in certain areas…with large volume of constituencies in a particular region…if you ensure that there are equal number of people in each seat…there might be areas where seats might come down as well. But ultimately each constituency should have equal number.”

“Even if it means that North Indian states are gaining in strength, I think it is justified. A state like Uttar Pradesh…it will be unfair to the people of the state if number of seats remain the same because UP is lagging in many parameters…” he said.

Prasada added, “I demand that the freeze on the number of Lok Sabha seats should be lifted and we should go ahead with (creation of) constituencies of equal population.”