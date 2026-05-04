‘Take full responsibility for my role’: Jitendra Singh resigns as Congress’s Assam in-charge after poll debacle

All India Congress Committee general secretary-in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh addressed his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, stating he takes "full responsibility" for the election outcome. (Photo Credit: ANI)
Following the Congress debacle in Assam, All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, submitted his resignation from the post, saying that he takes “full responsibility” for his role in the outcome.
Respected Shri @kharge ji,
I write to tender my resignation as General Secretary In-Charge of Assam with immediate effect.
The recent election results have been deeply disappointing, and I take full responsibility for my role in the outcome. Despite our best efforts, we were… pic.twitter.com/1LYzx9zbMD
In a resignation letter addressed to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, Jitendra Singh wrote, “The recent election results have been deeply disappointing, and I take full responsibility for my role in the outcome. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to meet the expectations of the people of Assam, whom we sought to serve.”
“It is in the best interest of the organisation that I step aside to allow for fresh leadership and renewed direction,” he wrote.
Jitendra Singh had been appointed in charge of Assam in 2020.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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