‘Take full responsibility for my role’: Jitendra Singh resigns as Congress’s Assam in-charge after poll debacle

All India Congress Committee general secretary-in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh addressed his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, stating he takes "full responsibility" for the election outcome. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Following the Congress debacle in Assam, All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, submitted his resignation from the post, saying that he takes “full responsibility” for his role in the outcome.

The Congress had been in power in Assam for 15 years from 2001, but began to suffer major setbacks with the rise of the BJP in the state, steered by Himanta Biswa Sarma leaving the Congress for the BJP in 2015. The following year, the saffron party came to power in Assam for the first time.

The results for the 2026 election, announced on Monday, saw the Congress registering its worst performance yet in the state. The party has been reduced to 19 seats in the Legislative Assembly, and its biggest faces, including state party president Gaurav Gogoi and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, have lost.