‘Take full responsibility for my role’: Jitendra Singh resigns as Congress’s Assam in-charge after poll debacle

Party registered its worst-ever showing in Assam, winning just 19 seats in 126-seat Assembly

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiMay 4, 2026 10:41 PM IST
Jitendra Singh resignation, Assam Assembly Election resultsAll India Congress Committee general secretary-in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh addressed his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, stating he takes "full responsibility" for the election outcome. (Photo Credit: ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Following the Congress debacle in Assam, All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, submitted his resignation from the post, saying that he takes “full responsibility” for his role in the outcome.

The Congress had been in power in Assam for 15 years from 2001, but began to suffer major setbacks with the rise of the BJP in the state, steered by Himanta Biswa Sarma leaving the Congress for the BJP in 2015. The following year, the saffron party came to power in Assam for the first time.

Also Read | Assam verdict draws sharp faultlines: NDA sweeps heartland, Congress pockets minority belt

The results for the 2026 election, announced on Monday, saw the Congress registering its worst performance yet in the state. The party has been reduced to 19 seats in the Legislative Assembly, and its biggest faces, including state party president Gaurav Gogoi and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, have lost.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In a resignation letter addressed to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, Jitendra Singh wrote, “The recent election results have been deeply disappointing, and I take full responsibility for my role in the outcome. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to meet the expectations of the people of Assam, whom we sought to serve.”

“It is in the best interest of the organisation that I step aside to allow for fresh leadership and renewed direction,” he wrote.

Jitendra Singh had been appointed in charge of Assam in 2020.

Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments