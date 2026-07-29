Rahul Gandhi had ‘FOMO’: Jitendra Singh’s Gen Z jab during Parliament clash

The government on Wednesday used ‘FOMO’ and ‘MIA’, part of Gen Z terminology, as it sharpened attack on the Opposition in Parliament. During the Lok Sabha discussion over the tougher anti-paper leak legislation, Union Minister Jitendra Singh attacked Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging he was driven by ‘FOMO — “fear of missing out” — over his ambition to become Prime Minister.

Speaking during a heated debate that witnessed repeated protests by Opposition members, Singh remarked that the Opposition leader “feared that he was MIA (missing in action). This is as per Gen Z language. He had FOMO (fear of missing out)”, the minister said, drawing attention to the phrase more commonly associated with social media culture than parliamentary proceedings.

Singh added, “His (Rahul Gandhi’s) dream to become PM came out during the last few days.”

A day earlier, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj had used ‘clock it’ in her Parliament speech to describe the Modi government’s active interventions.

Calling the Bill a “transformative amendment”, Swaraj said “Modiji clocked it and provided a legislative solution (to the exam leak issue)”.

Union minister questions Rahul Gandhi’s sit-in outside PM house

The minister also recounted the Rahul Gandhi-led July 21 sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house. Singh said Gandhi had done so because his ambition of becoming Prime Minister had not materialised.

According to Singh, when attempts were made to persuade Gandhi to leave as it did not “suit him”, the Leader of Opposition allegedly said he should be picked up by the police. Singh further claimed that when the police requested him to vacate the area, he eventually left.

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As Singh continued his speech, Opposition MPs raised slogans of “We want justice” inside the House.

Singh also accused the Opposition of politicising students’ issues and objected to remarks made by the Leader of the Opposition, describing them as unparliamentary.

He also questioned the use of the word “idiot” during the debate. “Even if someone considers themselves to be an idiot, they cannot use such a word. I am surprised that the Leader of the Opposition is not aware of parliamentary norms,” Singh said. Referring to Gandhi’s clarification that the remark was not directed at any individual, the minister added that it raised doubts over whether students were being referred to in that manner.

Rejecting allegations that the Union Home Minister had ordered firing on students, Singh said such decisions fall within the jurisdiction of the district administration. “We have been MLAs and we know. There was no firing, only tear gas, and the authority to order it rests with the magistrate,” he said.

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Addressing allegations of excessive force against students, the minister maintained that the authorities had exercised restraint. “Our members have said that brutality happened against our students. I want to clarify that utmost restraint was maintained to avoid casualties,” Singh said.